So This Is What M Huncho Looks Like Without The Mask

M Huncho has been unmasked in a new video.

The drill rapper's iconic mask is a central element to his aesthetic, part of a wave of UK rappers who choose to hide their identities.

While some - step forward K Trap - have previously unmasked, M Huncho had doggedly stuck to his defence.

Well, fans have done it for him - in a new clip, M Huncho is unmasked. Find it below.

M Huncho Face Reveal pic.twitter.com/8BgZQQb77B — LambethDrillNews (@lambethdrillnws) January 14, 2021

Does it ruin the aesthetic? Well, not quite - after all, plenty of unmasked pics of MF DOOM exist, yet his legacy is unparalleled.

M Huncho enjoyed an incredible 2020, matching his solo mixtape 'Huncholini the 1st' against the Nafe Smallz collaboration 'DNA'.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.