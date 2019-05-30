So The Roc Nation Brunch 2020 Looked Spectacular

Roc Nation hosted its annual pre-Grammy brunch yesterday (January 25th).

Now an awards show staple, the brunch has grown to become a vital event in its own right, attracting colossal star power in the process.

Jay-Z and Beyonce returned as hosts, with Bey wearing a spectacular blue-mini dress designed by Francesco Murano.

Rihanna arguably stole the show - having missed last year, she returned to the Roc Nation brunch wearing a gold Bottega Veneta ensemble.

Guests included some of hip-hop's biggest names, but the brunch has been extended, with its reach now encompassing Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, and The Jonas Brothers.

Ah, to have been there...

Rihanna no Roc Nation Brunch 2020, em Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ggzp1CART0 — Rihanna Navy Brasil (@RNavyBrazil) January 26, 2020

Snoh at the 2020 ‘Roc Nation’ Grammy Brunch. pic.twitter.com/KawzWoCJ1F — Snoh Daily (@SnohDaily) January 26, 2020

Beyoncé 2020 Roc Nation Brunch. pic.twitter.com/qjI3eXhCoJ — Sneakers (@buzzsnkr) January 26, 2020

hailee steinfeld and dua lipa attending the 2020 roc nation brunch pic.twitter.com/a7OBgKeW1h — best of hailee (@archiveshailees) January 26, 2020

