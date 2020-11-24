So The Four Tet x Madlib Collaboration Is Really Happening

Four Tet has confirmed that a full length collaboration with Madlib is on the way.

The project has been mooted for some time, with Kieran Hebden having previously confirmed its existence in a YouTube live stream.

The confirmation sent fans into spasms, with Four Tet lining up against the fabled Beat Konducta.

In a further live stream last night - November 23rd - Four Tet then added a secondary detail: "yes the album with Madlib is done. The first single is cominng before the end of the year."

Kieran Hebden has a rich history of collaborations, having worked with everyone from free jazz titan Steve Reid through to grime and UK funky guru Champion.

For his part, Madlib is currently focussed on new album 'Pardon My French' with Jahari Massamba Unit, out on Friday (November 27th).

