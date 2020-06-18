So That BTS Tiny Desk Concert Will Go Down In History

BTS have shared their Tiny Desk concert in full.

NPR's Tiny Desk concert is a staple, attracting stellar performances from the likes of Mac Miller and Erykah Badu through to Billie Eilish and beyond.

Now K-Pop idols BTS have decided to drop by, and it's definitely one for the history books.

Fresh from English language single 'Dynamite', BTS lined up with an orange and blue colour scheme, seated on some chairs.

Stripped of the glamour of their colossal live shows, BTS found something else within the songs, while still managing to include some superb choreographed moves.

Fans absolutely loved it, with around 500,000 views within a few minutes of going live.

Tune in now.

