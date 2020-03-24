Snowk Share Dazzling 'Under The Moon' Visualiser

Japanese duo Snowk return with new single 'Under The Moon'.

The creative pairing - Namy and Fuminori Kagajo - grew up in the snow country of Japan, taking the project's name from their surroundings.

Matching house electronics to neo-soul flavours, the group stretch the alt-R&B template until it breaks.

New single 'Under The Moon' is a beatific return, its shimmering use of texture aligning with guest J.Lamotta Suzume.

Taken from incoming album 'Powder' - out on January 22nd - it comes equipped with evocative visuals from Noa Biron.

J.Lamotta Suzume comments...

"When Snowk asked me what I thought about making a music video, the first thing that came to my head was dancing."

"I was fortunate to have the chance to work with the Shanghai-based choreographer Karin Uziyahoo, who happened to be in Tel-Aviv during COVID time. Then, a few weeks later, while visiting my second home Berlin, we got the artwork together with the South-African photographer Gabriella Achadinha. This project had many artists from different places involved, and it's exciting to keep this exchange going, especially at such times."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kodai Kobayashi