Snow Patrol Drop Out Of TRNSMT; Lewis Capaldi To Replace

25 · 06 · 2019

Snow Patrol have been forced to drop out of Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival.

The Northern Irish band were set to play the event on Glasgow Green, a rare return to their adopted city.

Sadly, injuries and poor health have forced Snow Patrol to drop out, part of a wider cancellation of European dates.

In a post Snow Patrol confirmed:

As a result, Lewis Capaldi has moved up the bill on July 14th, just below headliner George Ezra. TRNSMT confirmed the news:

Tickets are on sale now.

