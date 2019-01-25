Snow Patrol Drop Out Of TRNSMT; Lewis Capaldi To Replace

Snow Patrol have been forced to drop out of Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival.

The Northern Irish band were set to play the event on Glasgow Green, a rare return to their adopted city.

Sadly, injuries and poor health have forced Snow Patrol to drop out, part of a wider cancellation of European dates.

In a post Snow Patrol confirmed:

Our dear brother Johnny McDaid has been experiencing neck pain & requires surgery. Along with Nathan, we need to give our brothers time to heal & recover and are sorry to announce the cancellation of European shows. We hope you understand. gL.x Full info: https://t.co/3wkmOPLPE5 pic.twitter.com/rzYumH2yRS — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) June 25, 2019

As a result, Lewis Capaldi has moved up the bill on July 14th, just below headliner George Ezra. TRNSMT confirmed the news:

LINE UP ANNOUNCEMENT ~ Sadly, due to medical reasons, @snowpatrol are unable to perform at TRNSMT 2019 on Sunday 14th July. We send our best wishes to the band!



Scottish Superstar @LewisCapaldi will now join the festival bill.



BUY TICKETS NOW ~ https://t.co/P6LlXfxSOP pic.twitter.com/DEq8KYdBRL — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) June 25, 2019

