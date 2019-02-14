Snow Ghosts Channel Folk Horror In Their Striking 'Heavy Heart' Video

Snow Ghosts seem able to tap into the eerie, the uncanny.

The project matches stark vocals against sharply defined electronic landscapes, music that chases after fleeting glimpses of another realm.

New album 'A Quiet Ritual' is out now on Houndstooth, a bold return that contains an air of folk horror at times.

Album highlight 'Heavy Heart' is a key moment in the project, with its emphatic vocal set against swirling digital interplay.

An incantation, an evocation of another England, the video picks up on this, supplying something almost Paganistic in its stylised monochrome.

The band explain: “The video for Heavy Heart is an interpretation of a Maypole dance, and the theory that the Maypole is a relic of a Pagan reverence for sacred trees. Aesthetically it's inspired by classic English folk horror such as The Wicker Man, and the films of Ben Wheatley.”

Tune in now.

