Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson Working On New Song

Snoop Dogg is working on a new song with Willie Nelson.

The rapper is a famed weed smoker , and it's been said that the country icon is equally drawn to this pass-time .

The two are kindred spirits in a sense, with Snoop stopping past Ebro Darden's show on Apple Music to explain more.

Labelling the country kingping "my big brother" he indicates that a new collaboration would drop shortly.

He said: "We got a song coming out in a couple weeks...that's my big brother, Willie Nelson. The reason we're gonna make this record is because black and white matters right now. The love we have for each other.”

Keeping busy during lockdown, Snoop Dogg is also working on an as-yet-unannounced documentary series on his life.

The rapper continued: "I'm in discussion with people right now, we're talking about an anthology. It's gonna cover even before my life. My father did two terms in Vietnam. It's a backstory before Snoop Dogg was even born, to show you how he's destined to be the greatest”.

Check out some highlights from the show below.

