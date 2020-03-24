Snoop Dogg Warns Tekashi 6ix9ine Following 'Snitch' Accusation

Snoop Dogg has reportedly blasted Tekashi 6ix 9ine following his 'snitch' accusation.

The West Coast rap icon has been outspoken in his disdain for 6ix 9ine, recently released from prison after a plea bargain.

Accusing him of having "snitched", 6ix 9ine then attempted to turn the table on the former Death Row artist.

Sharing an Instagram story, Tekashi asked fans if he should reveal who else has "snitched", adding "because they told me everything when I started."

The Shade Room then re-shared this, leading 6ix 9ine to comment: "@snoopdogg her sir let’s chat..."

He added: "ur in denial the paper work is online and suge knight speaks on it from prison but we choose to ignore who we want to call rats. [sic]"

Snoop Dogg seemingly fired back, with Complex reporting that the rapper blasted 6ix 9ine in a since-deleted video.

He seemingly said:

"Last time you said something, I ain’t have time. But today, I got time."

"You better get the fuck off my line, n***a. Rat boy, you really better leave me alone. I ain’t the one. No way … Go on and do yo’ shit and get out my way, bitch. You funky dog-head, rainbow-head, dog-head bitch. Yeah, you. Better leave the Dogg alone. Go find you a cat. Tom and Jerry shit. Fuck with the Dogg, nothing nice, bitch. Rat boy."

