Snoop Dogg Says The NFL, NBA Are "Racist"

Snoop Dogg has branded the NBA and the NFL "racist" due to the lack of Black club owners.

The rapper spoke to the New York Times over the weekend, discussing the need for Black American entrepreneurs.

In addition to his rap success, Snoop Dogg has branched out successfully, owning everything from his own brand of weed to a gin distillery.

Discussing sport, Snoop Dogg blasted the NFL and the NBA for using the talents of Black sports people, while failing to put them in the board room.

He said: “I mean, you would think that those businesspeople up top would say: ‘You know what? It’s time to change the world. We’ve got to stop treating Black people like they’re less. They’re always the ones who do the hard work, the groundwork, but we never cut them in.'”

Pointing the stats surrounding club ownership, Snoop Dogg decried the lack of Black involvement at the very top of American sports.

The rapper comments: “Why don’t we have an owner in an NFL? That’s just racist. Period, point blank. We need to own an NFL team. We got one half-owner in the NBA, Michael Jordan. But the whole league is 90 percent Black. So we still the slaves and they still the masters.”

