Snoop Dogg Reckons 'WAP' Is Too Damn Filthy

Snoop Dogg has expressed his disapproval at Cardi B's mega-hit 'WAP'.

The song - which features Cardi sparring with Megan Thee Stallion - is one of 2020's defining singles, and also one of its most explicit.

A statement of female sexuality, 'WAP' hasn't gone down well with Snoop Dogg, who spoke critically about it in a recent interview.

Chatting to host Julissa Bermudez for Central Ave, he says it's just too damn raunchy for him.

"Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let's have some imagination," he said. "Let's have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him."

Snoop continued by describing a woman's 'WAP' as her "jewel of the nile" and her "pride".

He said: "To me it's like, it's too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman's...that's like your pride and possession. That's your jewel of the Nile. That's what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it."

The rap icon, though, was able to admit that he's maybe too old for the song.

"My daughter is from a different era, though," he noted. "She's from this era. She may be doing the 'Wap' or, you know what I'm saying, a part of the 'Wap,' but I can't be mad at her ’cause it's her generation, you know what I'm saying? But, at the same time, the things that I would rather see, you know, ’cause I'ma older man..."

Snoop - who once released a single called 'Bitches Ain't Shit' - made a headline grabbing turn at the University of Kansas last year, performing a set that included a stripper performing on a pole.

"Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement," he closed. "I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don't want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around."

(via XXL )

