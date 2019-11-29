Snoop Dogg Just Released A Lullaby Album For Kids

Snoop Dogg just released an album of lullabies for kids.

The new album is titled ‘Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg’, and it features the iconic rapper re-interpreting his work.

The Source reports that a full digital version lands on December 6th, and was produced in partnership with Rockabye Baby! Music.

The project re-works some favourite Snoop tracks as lullabies, and appeared on vinyl as part of Record Store Day's Black Friday event (November 29th).

Here's the tracklisting:

1. ‘Gin and Juice’

2. ‘What’s My Name?’

3. ‘Beautiful’

4. ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’

5. ‘Lay Low’

6. ‘Sensual Seduction’

7. ‘Young, Wild & Free’

8. ‘Snoop’s Upside Ya Head’

9. ‘California Roll’

10. ‘Trust Me’

11. ‘Slow Down’

12. ‘Doggy Dogg World’

