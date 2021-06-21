Snoh Aalegra Shares New Song 'LOST YOU'

Snoh Aalegra has shared her new song 'LOST YOU'.

The song appears on the R&B artist's new album, her first since extraordinary breakthrough 'Ugh, those feels again'.

'LOST YOU' points to a new direction, a finely contoured piece of deluxe R&B with a typically heavenly vocal.

Produced by No ID with co-production by Maneesh, the jazz tendencies recall Sade, while the bass line acknowledges some 70s greats.

Akin to a modern day take on Quiet Storm, 'LOST YOU' is a truly wonderful return.

Tune in now.

- - -