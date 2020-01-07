Snoh Aalegra Confirms New Release 'Dying 4 Your Love'

Swedish R&B icon Snoh Aalegra has laid out plans for new release 'Dying 4 Your Love'.

The songwriter's glorious debut album 'ugh, those feels again' lit up 2018, and established her as an international force.

Recently appearing on the new dvsn LP, Snoh Aalegra has signalled to fans that something new is incoming.

Out on July 10th, 'Dying 4 Your Love' comes armed with a sticker for "sad girl lyrics..."

'Dying 4 Your Love' lands on July 10th - is it a single, though, or something broader? Guess we'll find out next week.

DYING 4 YOUR LOVE - JULY 10 pic.twitter.com/TDsfYXQdaP — Snoh (@snohaalegra) June 30, 2020

Related: Those Feels - Snoh Aalegra's Art Is Intertwined With Her Soul

Photo Credit: Tyrell Willock

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.