Snoh Aalegra Announces New Album 'Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies'

R&B queen Snoh Aalegra has laid out plans for her new album 'Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies'.

The songwriter's outstanding 2019 full length project 'Ugh, Those Feels Again' remains a stunning example of modern R&B, matching sumptuous sonics to her autobiographical writing style.

Teasing her return on social media, Snoh Aalegra has now surprised fans by revealing that her new album will be released next month.

Out on July 9th, the LA based singer has shared the title: 'Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies'.

Fans have gone into overdrive - this will be worth looking out for.