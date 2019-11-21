snny's 'Postmodern Black' Is An Ode To Self-Reliance

snny has shared his new single 'Postmodern Black' in full.

The songwriter is at the forefront of creative movement within contemporary R&B, re-shaping classic tropes into something startlingly fresh.

Born in the Ivory Coast, he was brought up in the United States, before drifting across to Iceland.

There's a sense of emotional movement within his work, a detachment from his surroundings and a drift into inner space.

New single 'Postmodern Black' is testament to this, the sound of snny exploring his own self-reliance, on his own terms.

Bruised electronics surround his soulful vocals, becoming the manifestation of perseverance.

He comments:

It’s almost a superpower to be able to trust your instincts, and I wanted to render that notion with melody and instruments.

As a young African man creating in this era I have a responsibility to my kinfolk to champion independence and fortitude during these divisive times. The title of the song is inspired by an essay written by Bell Hooks in 1990 called Postmodern Blackness.

Tune in now.

