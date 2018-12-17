SNL's Weezer Skit At The Weekend Was Hilarious

"You call yourself a Weezer fan, huh?"

Saturday Night Live addressed the burning topic of the day over the weekend, with a hilarious all-star sketch musing on the nature of Weezer fandom.

Is a 'true' fan someone who likes their entire catalogue? Or someone who remains loyal to 'Pinkerton' and little else?

The scene of a festive row, the skit quickly went viral, with the band themselves stunned at the references.

THEY HAD A WHOLE ASS SKIT ABOUT WEEZER AND ME ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AND IM ACTUALLY CRYING AAAGGGGHHHHHHH — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 16, 2018

Here's the final clip...

