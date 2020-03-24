Sneakbo's #IUSEDTOCHALLENGE Launches Ahead Of Album Release On April 24th

Having packed out Clash Live at The Curtain earlier this year with a PA set that will go down in the annals, Brixton rapper Sneakbo has confirmed the release of his highly anticipated new album '9 LIVES'.

The rapper has been building hype teasing the release, stoking epic amounts of speculation with a flurry of social media snippets driving into the lead single 'I Used To' ft. Stickz

Coming clean, Sneakbo announced the new album drops via Island Records on April 24th, with the pre-order live now here .

The album title plays on the urban legend that Sneakbo transforms into a black cat when he enters Brixton McDonalds...

He comments: "I called the album '9 LIVES' because I’ve been through certain situations more than once that could of taken my life yet here I am...."

The video filmed in Brixton provides a stark glimpse back into the realities of street life surrounding him as he came up, a stark reminder of how Sneak used to live - now markedly juxtaposed against present day.

Demonstrating quite how far Sneakbo has come lyrically, artistically and the overarching transformative power of music.

To mark the launch and bring his fanbase and collaborators all into the arena, Sneakbo has today launched the #IUSEDTOCHALLENGE at 20:00 BST with Clash.

Intended to channel the sheer pent up weight of creative energies from a world of performers currently stuck at home - into raw, unparalleled bars.

If you are a rapper, MC, poet or singer - get your 16 right and you could win a spot on one of the hottest remixes of the year.

What are you waiting for?

How To Enter:

1. Listen to the 'I Used To' instrumental below, get your verse ready.

2. Film your 16 bars over the beat.

3. Follow @Sneakbo & @ClashMagazine .

4. Upload your video to Instagram using the hashtag #IUSEDTOCHALLENGE and tag both @Sneakbo & @ClashMagazine .

5. Post your video to both your IG feed & IG Stories (make sure your profille is not set to private).

The challenge will last for 5 days only, closing on Wednesday 22nd April at 21:00 BST.

The winner will be announced on Sneakbo's Instagram Live on Thursday 23rd April

Sneakbo 'I Used To' Instrumental:

Rules:

