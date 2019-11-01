Sneakbo Links With Moelogo On Club Bumper 'Pree Me'

This is Sneakbo's moment.

A real pioneer, his effortless blend of afrobeats, dancehall, and rap paved the way for countless immitators, with a slew of talent bringing the sound to the mainstream.

He's still there, though, holding the line and keeping it real.

Top 20 debut album 'Brixton' landed last year, while he follows this with summer smash 'Pree Me'.

Linking with Moelogo, the two spar on a sizzling arrangement fuelled by rolling 808s and those seismic synths.

It's a real club bumper, tailor-made to smash it out the park as festival season hits top speed.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.