Sneakbo Links With Backroad Gee On 'Wag1'

Sneakbo teams up with Backroad Gee on new single 'Wag1'.

Sneakbo is filling his lungs with creative air right now, sharing a string of killer singles and phenomenal freestyles.

Incoming mixtape 'Jetski Wave 3' is out on July 9th, and it boasts appearances from heavy-hitters such as Pa Salieu.

Ard Ardz, Stickz, and more. Backroad Gee guests on new single 'Wag1', and his raucous, punk-leaning style pushes Sneakbo's imperious flow into a different sphere.

A sign of Sneakbo's willingness to more into the unknown, 'Wag1' finds the rapper responding with incredible energy.

Tune in now.

- - -