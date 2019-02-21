Sneakbo, Greentea Peng, Splurgeboys, Pauli The PSM, Elheist + More For Issue 112 Launch Party

To celebrate Clash 112 being out into the world and all of its six cover stars, we're throwing a very special party at The Curtain, London, in association with Vero True Social.



It's happening on Wednesday 31st July, and we've got a host of fresh British talent performing on our stage.



The first 100 people to RSVP via the form below will get spaces on the guestlist and a free copy of Clash Issue 112



- - -



SNEAKBO



This is Sneakbo's moment. A real pioneer, his effortless blend of Afrobeats, dancehall, and rap paved the way for countless immitators, with a slew of talent bringing the sound to the mainstream.



He's still there, though, holding the line and keeping it real. After his debut album 'Brixton' landed last year and hit the top 20, he follows this with summer smash 'Pree Me'. Linking with Moelogo, the two spar on a sizzling arrangement fuelled by rolling 808s and those seismic synths.



It's a real club bumper, tailor-made to smash it out the park and dance floors alike as festival season hits top speed. We are excited to welcome him to the stage.





- - -

GREENTEA PENG



Greentea Peng refuses to be put in any box. A rapper as well as a singer, she pairs woozy production and hazy harmonies with her instantly recognisable intonation and vocals, zig-zagging between smooth and sultry, and raspy and raw, sometimes jumping onto MC-like flows.



The South Londoner’s honest lyrics - tracing through desire, anxiety and break-ups - peel back her cool-as-ice exterior to expose the world-weary spirit at her core. Peng's 2018 debut EP ‘Sensi’ showed off her soul chops but also a real versatility to her sound - in terms of vocal style but also beat selection. The record was produced in its entirety by the production team Earbuds (frequent slowthai collaborators, behind his breakout track ‘T N Biscuits’), demonstrating Peng’s keen ear for stretching the parameters of soul music.



Punching through the boundaries of what can be done with soul, don't miss this performance!







- - -



SPLURGEBOYS



Hailing from South East London, brothers Tee and Rocket have been grinding putting production work in for some of the hottest artists in the UK scene.



Their credits have racked up on records by Skepta, Tinie Tempah, Ghetts, Giggs, Frisco, and Jammer, not to mention the remix of Dizzee's 'Sitting Here' with Fekky. Notoriously prolific in helping mould the sound of countless acts to date, their own material now sees the boys raising the benchmark again.



New album 'Chill + Bill 2' has been on rotation on the Clash office stereo, pulling in features from Fekky, Snowy Danger, Poet, Wolfgrang Gray and more. Recent packed out shows were the talk of the town and we are excited to host them on a Clash stage.







- - -



ELHEIST