snake eyes Rip It Up On 'wishbone'

South Coast risers snake eyes have shared their new single 'wishbone'.

The band blur the edges between noise rock and more straight-forwardly melodic indie rock, a potent brew that they explore in greater detail on an incoming EP.

Out shortly, 'skeletons' is a stirring introduction, matching an intense sound to some floral songwriting moments.

'wishbone' is one of the earliest songs the group wrote, and it leans on the more caustic, distorted edge of their influences.

We're hearing elements of Metz, for sure, but there's a directness, a melodic urgency which borders on Buzzcocks, say.

Vocalist and guitarist Jim Heffy says:

"'Wishbone' was a pretty early idea I think. Again, had that energy of bands I really dig like The Computers or Metz and came to me pretty quick. It’s about people expecting things to happen without actually working for it. I suppose I was saying that things don't just fall in your lap. If you want something, put the bloody work in!"

Photo Credit: Toni Coe-Brooker

