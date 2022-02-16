Snailbeach Share Slow-Burner 'Tonight I'll Go Quietly'

London project Snailbeach return with new single 'Tonight I'll Go Quietly'.

Snailbeach is the work of Theo Williams, a songwriter who seems to blend aspects of Americana with wry, personal reflections.

Working from his South London base, there's a curiously unkempt element to his work, one that makes it all the more relatable.

Linking with producer Shuta Shinoda at Hackney Road Studios, a full EP is incoming with new single 'Tonight I'll Go Quietly' leading the way.

Out now, it's worth comparing to Father John Misty or Jonathan Wilson, yet with a subtle UK slant.

He comments...

"The song continues the theme of nostalgia which runs a thread through the EP. I think the lyric 'the days get longer but life gets shorter' encapsulates much of this sentiment; it's meant in a kinda playful, tongue in cheek way. I wanted this one to feel like being in a dingy that's rocking on the water. The production is full of tape hiss, I think it sounds like somewhere between the Soggy Bottom Boys and something off of Cohen's 'Songs From A Room'. Easily one of the most fun to record."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jody Evans

