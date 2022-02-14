Snail Mail Shares 'Adore You' Demo Recording

Snail Mail has shared an early ultra-raw demo version of 'Adore You'.

The songwriter - real name Lindsey Jordan - released her album 'Valentine' last year, a bold move that won critical plaudits.

Much more maximalist, playful, and experimental in tone than her debut, it was set to be followed by an international tour.

Sadly, Snail Mail was diagnosed with vocal cord polyps requiring surgery, meaning that those shows were ultimately postponed.

With Valentine's Day upon us once more - quick, run to the Post Office and get a card! There's still time! - Snail Mail has shared a February 14th treat.

This previously unheard demo take on 'Adore You' taps into the heart of the song, leaving Lindsey Jordan's vulnerabilities on display.

Ultimately it's a torch song, but presented in an incredibly raw way, with the lo-fi bedroom pop atmosphere cutting straight to the core.

Tune in now.

