Snail Mail Announces New Album 'Valentine'

Snail Mail returns with new album 'Valentine' on November 5th.

The songwriter took time out, overhauling her work and finding forward paths both in a creative and personal sense.

New album 'Valentine' is the end result of this process, a journey that has taken Snail Mail further than ever before.

She comments: "I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all. Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. 'Valentine' is my child!" The title track is online now, with director Josh Coll bringing the video to life. A subversive queer tale in a historical setting, it veers between "terror and devastating beauty..."

Snail Mail continues: "It was so rewarding concocting this video alongside the brilliant Josh Coll! Watching a few perverse images in my head metamorphose into this gorgeous storyline and eventually into a tangible visual was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life."

"We connected over a mutual interest in the intersection between terror and devastating beauty. But also Tim and Eric and watered down ginger ale, which I had to drink a shocking amount of in those drink-bombing scenes."

Tune in now.

