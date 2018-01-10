Snack Villain's 'Tick, Tick, Tick' Is A Vital, Searing Return

Snack Villain is one of Scotland's more curious musical figures, a thorn in the sound of complacency for some time now.

Working in the nexus between DIY indie, post-punk, hip-hop, and more, he's ready to give this heady brew of influences another swig on his next release.

A broad return that continually presents the unexpected, the EP refuses to be pinned down into any one category.

'Tick, Tick, Tick' is an example of this: from the purring bass line to the frenetic drums, it's a visceral, pulse-quickening experience.

The stream-of-consciousness lyrics are part Joe Strummer and part Irvine Welsh, mangling language until it shatters into fresh piece.

Despite its skewed, experimental nature 'Tick, Tick, Tick' remains a sort of pop song at heart, an infectious, ever-energetic display.

Tune in now.

