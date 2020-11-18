Smoothboi Ezra's 'My Own Person' Is A Remarkable Piece Of Self-Discovery

Smoothboi Ezra has shared their wonderful new single 'My Own Person'.

The Irish riser is remarkably young, yet already seems to wrestle with ideas and concepts far beyond their years.

New single 'My Own Person' is a fantastic piece of self-discovery, with Smoothboi Ezra's self-described "brain dump" approach taking them to some remarkable places.

A song that found its own path, 'My Own Person' has its roots in material the songwriter started when they were just 16 years old.

Smoothboi Ezra comments...

"I wrote this song when I was 16. I had one or two outfits I would interchange and I wore the same grubby pair of shoes every day. They were replicas of a previous grubby pair I wore when I was 14 and 15."

"The song is about not being happy but not being able to do anything about it. When I finish a song I let go of it, it’s not mine anymore and I forget it. A lot of the time I’ll have to teach myself the song again before a live show..."

Tune in now.

