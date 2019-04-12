Smoke Fairies Bite Hard On Addictive New Single 'Elevator'

London group Smoke Fairies reiterate their potency on new single 'Elevator'.

The band's new album 'Darkness Brings The Wonders Home’ lands on January 31st, and it's shot through with the chills of winter.

Recently airing new material at an intimate Rough Trade East in-store in London, the duo have now shared something special.

New single 'Elevator' is out now, and it's grinding, garage rock riff is a masterpiece in Cramps-style simplicity.

Americana flecked songwriting provides nuance, with Smoke Fairies marvelling in their ability to get right to the point.

Tune in now.

Catch Smoke Fairies at the following shows:

February

1 Manchester Soup Kitchen

2 Leeds Oporto

3 Norwich Arts Centre

5 Oxford The Bullingdon

6 London Hoxton Hall

7 Birmingham

8 Bristol

9 Portsmouth

Photo Credit: Maria Mochnacz

