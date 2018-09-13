Smith & Mighty To Issue 'Ashley Road Sessions (1988-1994)'

Seminal Bristol production crew Smith & Mighty are set to release new album ‘Ashley Road Sessions (1988-1994)’ on November 9th.

The pairing emerged from the network of soundsystems which dominated Bristol in the 80s, fusing lovers rock, dub, hip-hop, and modern soul to create something truly magical.

Scorching accidental chart hits and being both embraced and shunned by the major label system, Smith & Mighty arguably presaged 'the Bristol sound' so evident in the likes of Massive Attack.

With their legacy still being felt, Pinch and Peverelist have united to support new album 'Ashley Road Sessions (1988-1994)'.

Pinch explains:

"Smith & Mighty are true pioneers in music whom I've found deeply inspirational on many levels. Tracks like 'Closer', 'U Dub' and 'Same' are some of my all-time favourites. To be putting out these unreleased gems is such an exciting project for both me and Tom (Peverelist). We both took a great deal of influence from Smith & Mighty – especially from 'Bass Is Maternal' – the album and era from which most of this compilation’s source material originates."

Out on November 9th, the tracklisting for 'Ashley Road Sessions (1988-1994)' runs as follows:

‘Always Be There (Step Up)’

‘Stalagnate’

‘Tumblin’ (Death March)’

‘Latent Energy’

‘Morning Light’

‘Filmscore’

‘Higher Than Tempo’

‘Dub Song’

‘Fruits’

‘Through A Dark Cloud’

‘Leaving Pt 1 & 2’ (CD bonus track only)

