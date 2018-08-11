'Sly One' Is Tarquin And Jammz At Their Most Creative

Grime hinges on that balance between beats and words, the relationship between the producer and the MC.

Jammz is one of the most adventurous MCs in the game, and his double role as a producer helps him view music from another angle.

Developing a relationship with London producer Tarquin, the two recently hit the studio to voice his beat 'Sly One'.

The result is an emphatic collaboration, with the highly developed, nuanced, but still hard-hitting production aligned to one of Jammz' most emphatic performances.

The visuals are pretty damn cool as well, featuring Jammz in the remote countryside as he goes bird-watching.

Tune in now.

