slowthai's Next Tour Will Cost 99p

slowthai's live shows are a riot.

The rapper hit East London's York Hall on April 1st, playing in-the-round, bobbing from side to side and previewing material from his incoming debut LP.

He doesn't want to play standard shows, so for his next trick slowthai will allow fans the chance to pick the venue he plays in.

You'll be able to nominate where the rapper should play on his site, with entry to the show costing a mere 99p.

Here's the message from slowthai.

the 99p tour go to https://t.co/g45DQn0b5B and lemme know where you want me to come!!! let’s av a fuckin party. tickets will be 99p pic.twitter.com/LXfOTULAkT — slowthai (@slowthai) April 10, 2019

Get involved HERE.

As if that wasn't enough slowthai sneaked in past Live Lounge a few hours ago to record a cover of Portishead's 'Glory Box' alongside Kamaal Williams and Grace Acladna.

Tune in below.

slowthai will release debut album 'Nothing Great About Britain' on May 17th.

Photo Credit: Ben McQuaide

