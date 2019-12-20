slowthai Shares New Track 'Thoughts'

slowthai has shared his new track 'Thoughts'.

The Mercury nominated rapper will return in the New Year, with his second album 'TYRON' set to contain some of his most personal work yet.

Turning 26 years old today - December 18th - he's shared something brand new.

'Thoughts' will not appear on the album as a project, but it definitely draws on the spirit that drives 'TYRON'.

Produced by JD Reid, it's an emphatically creative pairing, matching an iconoclastic MC with one of the most dexterous producers in the game.

Tune in now.

