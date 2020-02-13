slowthai Apologises For Katherine Ryan Incident At NME Awards

"She is the hero of the year..."
slowthai has apologised for his actions at the NME Awards.

The rapper was given the fan-voted Hero Of The Year Award at the Brixton Academy ceremony, but it quickly became fractious.

Making lewd comments towards host Katherine Ryan, he dragged himself away only to become embroiled in a physical altercation with a member of the crowd.

Videos of the incident went viral, with slowthai now issuing an apology.

"Please forward my award," he writes, asking NME to give the trophy to Katherine Ryan; "for she is the hero of the year..."

Calling his actions "shameful" he says: "I am sorry. I promise to do better..."

Read the apology below.

slowthai
-

