slowthai Apologises For Katherine Ryan Incident At NME Awards

slowthai has apologised for his actions at the NME Awards.

The rapper was given the fan-voted Hero Of The Year Award at the Brixton Academy ceremony, but it quickly became fractious.

Making lewd comments towards host Katherine Ryan, he dragged himself away only to become embroiled in a physical altercation with a member of the crowd.

Videos of the incident went viral, with slowthai now issuing an apology.

"Please forward my award," he writes, asking NME to give the trophy to Katherine Ryan; "for she is the hero of the year..."

Calling his actions "shameful" he says: "I am sorry. I promise to do better..."

Read the apology below.

.@nme please forward my award to @kathbum for she is the hero of the year. what started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part. i want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. i am not a hero. (1/2) — tyron. (@slowthai) February 13, 2020

(2/2) katherine, you are a master at your craft and next time i’ll take my seat and leave the comedy to you. to any woman or man who saw a reflection of situations they’ve been in in those videos, i am sorry. i promise to do better. let’s talk here. — tyron. (@slowthai) February 13, 2020

