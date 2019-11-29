slowthai Announces New Album 'TYRON'

slowthai will release new album 'TYRON' on May 2nd.

The rapper's debut album was nominated for the Mercury , with a stream of plaudits coming his way.

A controversial appearance at the NME Awards saw the Northampton artist slung out of the venue, before taking time out of the spotlight.

Recent single 'feel away' saw slowthai show another, more introspective side to his work, with creative contributions from James Blake and Mount Kimbie.

New album 'TYRON' follows this, and it's out on May 2nd - a record of two halves, it seemingly moves from up-front rap bangers to adventurous fare.

New single 'nhs' is taken from this second side, and it's a tribute to the invaluable work done in the health service, under often hugely straining circumstances.

Tracklisting:

DISC 1

45 SMOKE

CANCELLED (feat. Skepta)

MAZZA (feat. A$AP Rocky)

VEX

WOT

DEAD

PLAY WITH FIRE

DISC 2

i tried

focus

terms (feat. Dominic Fike & Denzel Curry)

push (feat. Deb Never)

nhs

feel away (feat. James Blake & Mount Kimbie)

adhd

