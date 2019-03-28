slowthai Announces Debut Album 'Nothing Great About Britain'

slowthai is set to release his debut album 'Nothing Great About Britain' on May 17th.

The incendiary rapper is making 2019 his own through a series of incredible releases, fiery live shows, and stupendous videos.

Appearing on Beats 1 a few moments ago, slowthai revealed to the world the title of his new album.

'Nothing Great About Britain' lands on May 17th - largely recorded in East London last year, it features Kwes Darko at the helm.

Slaves produce 'Missing' while mura masa links with the rapper on previously released single 'Doorman'; other guests include Skepta (‘Inglorious’) and Jaykae (Grow Up’).

“Tea, biscuits, the roads: everything we associate with being British isn’t British,” he insists. “What’s so great about Britain? The fact we were an empire based off of raping and pillaging and killing, and taking other people’s culture and making it our own?”

New single 'Glorious' is online now, a battering ram to smash down the barriers. He comments:

“Music to me is the biggest connector of people. It don’t matter what social circle you’re from, it bonds people across divides. And that’s why I do music: to bridge the gap and bring people together.”

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Nothing Great About Britain

Doorman

Dead Leaves

Gorgeous

Crack

Grow Up feat. Jaykae

Inglorious feat. Skepta

Toaster

Peace of Mind

Missing

Northampton’s Child

slowthai will play London's York Hall on April 1st.

