Slowdive To Release Incredibly Limited New Single

It's a live version of 'Golden Hair'...
21 · 10 · 2019

Slowdive are set to release an incredibly limited new single.

The shoegaze band have agreed to take part in the Sonic Cathedral singles club, claiming the penultimate entry for 2019.

It's a relationship that goes back a long way - Slowdive's first show after reforming in 2014 was promoted by a member of the Sonic Cathedral crew.

Fittingly, they've chosen a live cut for the release, with Neil Halstead and Heba Kadry supplying the final mixdown on a lengthy workout of 'Golden Hair'.

The Syd Barrett penned number of a Slowdive staple, and this gorgeous workout is so excessive it has to be split across two sides of a seven inch single.

Sonic Cathedral will be providing a seamless download alongside the purchase, with the label describing the seminal group as "our favourite band of all time".

It's a neat package, too: gold vinyl within a mirrorboard sleeve, the single comes with an additional free gift.

An essential purchase, you can get involved HERE.

