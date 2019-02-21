Slowdive To Release Incredibly Limited New Single

Slowdive are set to release an incredibly limited new single.

The shoegaze band have agreed to take part in the Sonic Cathedral singles club, claiming the penultimate entry for 2019.

It's a relationship that goes back a long way - Slowdive's first show after reforming in 2014 was promoted by a member of the Sonic Cathedral crew.

Fittingly, they've chosen a live cut for the release, with Neil Halstead and Heba Kadry supplying the final mixdown on a lengthy workout of 'Golden Hair'.

The Syd Barrett penned number of a Slowdive staple, and this gorgeous workout is so excessive it has to be split across two sides of a seven inch single.

Sonic Cathedral will be providing a seamless download alongside the purchase, with the label describing the seminal group as "our favourite band of all time".

It's a neat package, too: gold vinyl within a mirrorboard sleeve, the single comes with an additional free gift.

An essential purchase, you can get involved HERE.

It’s an honour to share that we have contributed a track for the final Singles Club release for 2019 on the wonderful Sonic Cathedral label. Golden Hair will be available on gold vinyl in a gold mirror board sleeve and it will be released on Nov 14th. https://t.co/pgq9VkJRfx pic.twitter.com/fsT32UBoIV — Slowdive (@slowdiveband) October 21, 2019

We chose a live version of our reworking of Syd Barrett's "Golden Hair". It seemed appropriate as our first show back in 2014 was promoted by Nat at Sonic Cathedral. We ended our first set in 20 years with this song, and it has completed almost all of our sets ever since then. — Slowdive (@slowdiveband) October 21, 2019

