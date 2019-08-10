Slow Pulp Share Graceful New Song 'Montana'

American dream pop group Slow Pulp have shared new song 'Montana'.

The band - Wisconsin-bred and Chicago-based - caught attention with a string of superb singles, with new album 'Moveys' landing next month.

Out on October 9th, it's trailed by graceful new song 'Montana', with their beautiful songwriting outlined by Emily Massey's superb vocal.

An evocative, graceful song, 'Montana' is “about moving beyond defining myself in terms of my mental health. I’ve been working through this over the last couple of years and this song is a reflection of this process and where I am now.”

“'Montana' was the first song we finished recording for the album. Henry’s early demo was kind of heavy and distorted, and when we went to play it together for the first time, it came out a lot slower and cleaner. Our friend Willie Christianson wrote and recorded the slide guitar and harmonica parts.”

A wonderfully well-balanced song, 'Montana' seems to recall the wide open spaces of the titular state.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alec Basse

