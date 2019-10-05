Slow Club Documentary Gets UK Release Date

Slow Club documentary Our Most Brilliant Friends will be given an official UK release this summer.

The band were formed by friends Charles Watson and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, but by 2016 differing perspectives on success and the future was pulling them apart.

Playing one final tour, film maker and close friend Piers Dennis joined them on the road, capturing the project's bittersweet finale.

Since then, both Charles and Rebecca (Self Esteem) have released critically praised solo albums, but the spectre of their previous endeavours still looms.

Our Most Brilliant Friends will be given an official UK release on June 14th, including a premiere in Sheffield and preview screenings in Manchester, Liverpool, London, Bristol and Leeds.

You can book Our Most Brilliant Friends at your local cinema by using the crowd-funded project Our Screen.

Check out the trailer below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.