Slimzee Collects The Best In New Grime Production On 'Time Vol. 4'

Slimzee has shared the fourth instalment of his excellent 'Time' compilations.

The multi-artist series has become a breeding ground for new production talent, with Slimzee focussing on his grime roots.

There's a rugged sense of rebellion to the 'Time' series, however, one that suggests a playful disregard for the norm.

The fourth instalment is online now, and it features 22 tracks of storming sub-low innovation.

Syko Kid's 'Splutter' is an immediate standout, while we're also drawn to 'Devil's Foodcake' by Spooky; truth be told, though, it's an incredibly strong cross-section of grime production talent.

As the head honcho himself puts it... Slimzos Recordings proudly presents what we believe to be the best selection of DJ friendly grime instrumentals from producers to watch in 2022!

This is the 4th allstar release of its kind and it has now become an iconic yearly tradition!

Tune in below.