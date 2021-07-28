Sleigh Bells Announce New Album 'Texis'

Sleigh Bells will release new album 'Texis' on September 10th.

The band's sixth album, incoming LP 'Texis' finds Derek Miller and Alexis Krauss re-uniting for another blast of electro-punk energy.

The duo's distilled sound never fails to cause a ruckus, and new single 'Locust Laced' seems to hark back to those initial early releases.

The punchy Morse code guitar line matched to a rama-lama chorus, all sweat, blood, and concert energy.

Digital mayhem underpins their every word, with Sleigh Bells somehow raising the prospect of hell-fire once more.

Tune in below.

'Texis' will be released on September 10th.

Photo Credit: Chris Vultaggio

- - -