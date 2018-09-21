Sleater-Kinney's 'Can I Go On' Seethes With Existential Rage

Sleater-Kinney have shared their astounding new song 'Can I Go On' - tune in now.

The band's new album 'The Center Won't Hold' lands on August 16th, following sessions with Annie Clark / St. Vincent.

Sadly, drummer Janet Weiss has now departed, but the group's new direction certainly holds firm on their potent new song.

Online now, 'Can I Go On' seethes with existential rage, Annie Clark's production seemingly unlocking a fresh area of their psyche.

It's a bold return, one that bristles with a startlingly new energy but still feels completely, utterly Sleater-Kinney.

Carrie Brownstein sings: “Sell our rage, buy and trade, but we still cry for free every day... maybe I’m not sure I wanna go on at all.”

Catch Sleater-Kinney at the following UK shows:

February

26 London Brixton Academy

27 Manchester Academy

28 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

March

1 Dublin Vicar Street

