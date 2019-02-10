Sleater-Kinney Share New Song 'ANIMAL'

Sleater-Kinney have shared their new song 'ANIMAL' - tune in now.

The band have endured a mixed year, losing drummer Janet Weiss but releasing 'The Center Won't Hold' to dramatic effect.

Produced by Annie Clark / St. Vincent, it pushed Sleater-Kinney into a fresh creative space.

Our review labelled it: "An album full of darkness and isolation, but also defiance…"

New song 'ANIMAL' was recorded during those sessions, and it's the sound of Sleater-Kinney cutting loose.

Corin Tucker comments...

"'ANIMAL' is a song about rebellion, retaliation and rage. It is a song about letting go of all politeness and filters and letting the ‘animal’ side speak. The vocals for this song were recorded in St. Vincent’s home studio, a perfect place to unleash a voice like this."

Tune in now.

Catch Sleater-Kinney at the following shows:

February

26 London O2 Academy Brixton

27 Manchester Academy

28 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

March

1 Dublin Vicar Street

