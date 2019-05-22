Sleater-Kinney Share New Scorcher 'Hurry On Home'

Sleater-Kinney have stormed back into view with their pulsating new track 'Hurry On Home'.

The band have signed to Mom + Pop Records, with St. Vincent / Annie Clark stepping in as producer.

New material is forthcoming, led by powerful new single 'Hurry On Home' and it's overwhelming, epic chorus.

Carrie Brownstein, Corin Tucker, and Janet Weiss unite once more, carving out a new path for the influential group.

Bold, brash, and packing an undeniable punch, 'Hurry On Home' muses on being “unlovable, unlistenable, unwatchable.”

Corin Tucker describes the process of working on new music as being “like this manic energy of empowerment” while Carrie Brownstein adds: “Instead of just going into the studio to document what we’d done, we were going in to explore and to find the essence of something. To dig in deeper.”

Miranda July directs the lyric video, which you can watch below.

