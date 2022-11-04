Sleater-Kinney Announce 'Dig Me Out' Covers Record

Sleater-Kinney have laid out plans for a special 'Dig Me Out' covers record.

The album celebrates its 25th birthday this year, and remains a key component of the band's catalogue.

A vastly influential release, the power contained within 'Dig Me Out' only seems to increase with each passing year.

A new covers record highlights this, with Sleater-Kinney recruiting close pals, peers, and newcomers for the project.

Artists such as St. Vincent and Wilco appear on the tracklist, alongside Low, The Linda Lindas, Courtney Barnett, and Tunde Adebimpe of TV on the Radio.

Out this summer, a portion of the proceeds from the album will go toward SMYRC, a Portland-based LGBTQIA+ youth centre.

To commemorate 25 years of Dig Me Out, we’re releasing a covers album featuring some of our closest friends and admired artists! We can’t wait to share these unique renditions with you. Coming this summer!



A portion of the proceeds from this record will be donated to SMYRC... pic.twitter.com/qaiV3MGVHC — Sleater-Kinney (@Sleater_Kinney) April 8, 2022

Sleater-Kinney's most recent album 'Path Of Wellness' was released last year.

- - -