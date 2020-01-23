Sleaford Mods Speak Truth To Power On 'Shortcummings'

Sleaford Mods have shared their new single 'Shortcummings'.

The track features on their new album - 'Spare Rib', out in January - and it fuses raw, minimalist electro-punk production with Jason Williamson's killer vocal.

Lyrically, he has the upper echelons of power in his sight, a takedown of the games, and sheer privilege so many in that position display.

As usual, it pulls no punches, while the caustic wit up-ends any notion of "us and the elite..."

He comments: "I wrote the lyrics to 'Shortcummings' in late 2019 after becoming annoyed by Dominic Cummings increased unelected presence. The arrogance of the privileged generally leads to short, short short, short, short cummings in a momentary centre stage at the cost of untold human misery and exploitation of public money."

"In the case of Cummings who exactly knows what he lost when he walked out of No. 10’s front door. It looked staged or given what I suspect is his sense of intellectual superiority, perhaps one last show of bizarre defiance. But there is no defiance when you come from privileged stock, just pistols at dawn. Posh hamsters going at each other."

"It’s just so fucking tiresome, as we lumpily coexist, us and the elite. The fortress of control is too strong and indeed there is no denying now, that there is powerlessness in the idea of revolt in this modern day daylight robbery."

