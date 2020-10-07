sleaford mods' Jason Williamson To Voice Alan Moore Audiobook

sleaford mods vocalist will take part in a new Alan Moore audiobook.

The legendary comic creator is slated to return to his first novel, with 1996 tome Voice Of The Fire set in his native Northampton.

Featuring 12 chapters, the audio version of Voice Of The Fire features a stellar cast, including Mark Gatiss, Maxine Peake and Toby Jones.

Jason Williamson will voice two stories: in the first, he is an ancient fisherman whose family were lost during the Roman conquest of Britain, before assuming the role of Northampton poet John Clare.

The last chapter is titled The Sun Looks Pale Upon The Wall, and finds Jason Williamson voicing Clare's thoughts as his doomed escape from an asylum merely results in further incarceration in Northampton.

It's set to be a busy year for Alan Moore - he's just announced a five-volume series of epic fantasy novels, Long London, and a short story collection to be published by Bloomsbury.

Voice Of The Fire will be available as an audio book from late May. Chapter listing:

Chapter 1: Hob's Hog - Tom Edward-Kane

Chapter 2: The Cremation Fields - Maxine Peake

Chapter 3: In The Drowings - Jason Williamson

Chapter 4: The Head of Diocletian - Nathaniel Martello-White

Chapter 5: November Saints - Pamela Nomvete

Chapter 6: Limping to Jerusalem - Toby Jones

Chapter 7: Confessions of a Mask - Mark Gatiss

Chapter 8: Angel Language - Jonathan Slinger

Chapter 9: Partners in Knitting - Aisling Loftus

Chapter 10: The Sun Looks Pale Upon the Wall - Jason Williamson

Chapter 11: I Travel in Suspenders - Tom Edward-Kane

Chapter 12: Phipps' Fire Escape - Alan Moore

- - -

