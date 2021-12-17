sleaford mods Cover Yazoo's 'Don't Go'

"For your kitchen disco pleasure..."
sleaford mods have shared their cover of Yazoo's 'Don't Go'.

The band have included the cover in their live set for some time, with Jason Williamson taking Alison Moyet's role.

An amp'd up, punk'd up take on the song, sleaford mods have just this very second shared the full studio version.

'Don't Go' bursts out of the speakers, with sleaford mods rubbing it perfect for "your kitchen disco pleasure..."

Check out a video of Jason dancing to the track below, then find 'Don't Go' in full after the jump.

Tune in below.

Sleaford Mods
