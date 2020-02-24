Sleaford Mods Confirm New 'All That Glue' Compilation

Sleaford Mods will release new album 'All That Glue' on May 15th.

The duo dominated 2019, with their album 'Eton Alive' cracking the Top 10 , while subsequent live shows included some of their biggest headline dates yet.

Re-signing to Rough Trade, the pair will share new compilation 'All That Glue' later this year.

A collection of fan favourites, B-sides, and other pieces, it's testament to the incredible work ethic that has pushed Sleaford Mods forwards.

Alongside this, the band will be sharing footage from their sold out show at London's eventim Apollo .

Check out this searing performance of 'Tweet Tweet Tweet'.

Alongside this, Sleaford Mods have opened out a no-holds-barred Q&A with fans.

They'll answer your questions on video, and to take part simply send a message to them via WhatsApp to 07958180599, tweet questions using the hashtag #AskModsAnything, or respond in the comments section of Sleaford Mods ‘Ask Mods Anything posts on Facebook and Instagram.

