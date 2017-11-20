Sleaford Mods Announce New Self-Titled EP

Sleaford Mods have shared plans for a new self-titled EP.

Working with Rough Trade Records, the new five track EP emerges on September 14th, following sessions in Nottingham earlier in the year.

Jason Williamson explains...

“The lead tracks are mostly full of violent tendencies that only transpire through imagination. People are powerless under the political monster and the intense anger and frustration morphs into illusions of attacking each other through the bravado of social media, depression and paranoia.”

New track 'Stick In A Five And Go' is online now, a bruising return, spitting truth at every angle while the undulating production twists and turns in fresh directions.

Tune in now.

Catch Sleaford Mods at the following shows:

September

21 London Roundhouse*

22 London Roundhouse

30 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

*support from Lankum

For tickets to the latest Sleaford Mods shows click HERE.

