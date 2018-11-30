Sleaford Mods Announce New Album 'Eton Alive'

Sleaford Mods have announced new album 'Eton Alive'.

The duo recently parted ways with Rough Trade, forming their own label Extreme Eating in the process.

New full length 'Eton Alive' is the first release, and it's set to land in February following sessions in Nottingham.

Containing 12 new tracks 'Eton Alive' is another caustic look at the the UK right now, and the mess we find ourselves in.

Jason Williamson explains...

"'Eton Alive' speaks for itself really. Here we are once again in the middle of another elitist plan being digested slowly as we wait to be turned into faeces once more. Some already are, some are dead and the rest of us erode in the belly of prehistoric ideology which depending on our abilities and willingness, assigns to each of us varying levels of comfort that range from horrible to reasonably acceptable, based on contribution."

"So after the digestive system of the Nobles rejects our inedible bones we exit the Arse of Rule, we fall into the toilet again and at the mercy of whatever policies are holding order in the shit pipe of this tatty civilisation. It is here our flesh regenerates as we rattle into another form, ready, and ripe for order..."

Here's the tracklisting...

Into The Payzone

Kebab Spider

Policy Cream

OBCT

When You Come Up To Me

Top It Up

Flipside

Subtraction

Firewall

Big Burt

Discourse

Negative Script

For tickets to the latest Sleaford Mods shows click HERE.

